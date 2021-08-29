Cancel
Opponents of COVID-19 restrictions rally at Minnesota capitol

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered outside the Minnesota Capitol to protest COVID-19 vaccines and face covering requirements. Organizers billed Saturday's event as a “medical freedom” rally. Many in the crowd held up signs criticizing vaccines, masks, and mandates and chanting slogans such as “My body, my choice.” About a half-dozen Republican legislators and two candidates for governor addressed the group that stood together without wearing masks.

