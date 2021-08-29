Harrison Smith agrees to contract extension with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Sunday that they have agreed on a contract extension with Harrison Smith. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the extension is worth $64 million over the next four years.

Smith has spent the entirety of his nine-year career in Minnesota after being selected with the 29th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. In 130 games (129 starts), Smith has made 28 interceptions, which is the most among NFL safeties since his arrival into the league.

While Smith has an invaluable worth to the Vikings defense, the size of the deal is interesting. At 32 years old, Smith will be under contract through 2024, which will be his age-36 season.

With $13 million in cap room before the extension, that money could have been used to shore up some of the deficiencies on the current roster including backup quarterback, offensive line and linebacker.

The Vikings also have been in negotiations with offensive tackle Brian O'Neill, who is also entering the final year of his contract.

The Vikings have done well when it comes to making sure they have an option to get out of lofty contracts, so it will be interesting to see how the contract is structured. If it creates cap space down the road, the Vikings may have struck another deal where both sides are happy.