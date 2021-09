Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is excited to be the top option at the position in 2021. Veteran Kyle Rudolph left in free agency this offseason to play with the Giants, leaving Smith as the de facto TE1. He believes he can be in line for a breakout season. "I'm very confident," Smith told reporters Wednesday. "I just wanted to come out of this camp and grind and prove I want to be the starting guy. I can make plays, and I can help this team in any way possible." Smith is certainly more dynamic than his predecessor, and he has been split out wide a few times during the preseason. He should be looked at with upside later in drafts.