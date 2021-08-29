Cancel
NFL

Report: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins to miss season with torn ACL

Sportsnet.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens have suffered a significant blow to their run game as running back J.K. Dobbins will reportedly miss the entire season with a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dobbins suffered the injury while catching a screen pass in Saturday's pre-season finale against Washington. He was unable...

