Lee Westwood shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Lee Westwood makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole. In his final round at the BMW Championship, Lee Westwood hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 34th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.www.pgatour.com
