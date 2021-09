As parents and grandparents of public school children, we know all too well the challenges students have faced over the past year and a half. From social isolation and changing information on how to stay safe during the pandemic, to an unstable political climate, systemic racism, and the climate crisis, our kids are growing up in an unfathomably difficult moment. As adults, it is our collective responsibility not just to provide young people with as much stability as possible in this time, but to fight for a better future. And as elected officials, we’re concerned that our city and our state are falling short on both counts.