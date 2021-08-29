Loud Luxury to Headline BACARDÍ Party Tour

Many have tried and ultimately failed to transform their creative passions into a sustainable career in the music industry. Even fewer manage to build a national reputation for themselves. It’s the nature of the business that only the strong and dedicated survive. Local DJ and producer, Mersiv has no shortage of a passion that he credits for bringing him a long way in this industry, and there are no signs of slowing down any time soon. Sure, he’s headlining his own festival at Mishawaka and selling out shows across the country now, but it hasn’t always been that way. His road to success has been littered with speed bumps, potholes and barricades, but there’s beauty in the struggle. His voyage to stardom has been pretty, dark, and definitely loud – just like the music he creates.