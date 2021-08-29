Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Loud Luxury to Headline BACARDÍ Party Tour

By Gustavo Cristobal
edmidentity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoud Luxury is setting off on the BACARDÍ Party Tour this fall to celebrate college gameday in cities like Madison, Tempe, Minneapolis, and more. As college football season kicks off, so does the party season across the United States – and BACARDÍ Rum is looking to kick those up a notch by announcing that Loud Luxury will headline their upcoming BACARDÍ Party Tour this fall. Known for hits like “Body” and “Love No More,” the duo of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace have continued to cement their status in the scene over the past few years and are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headliner#Loud Luxury#The Bacard Party Tour#College Station#Badgers#Eagles#State College#Ga#Mi#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

Riot Fest adds new headliners as Nine Inch Nails cancels its tour

Riot Fest is less than a month away, but the festival's lineup is once again in flux due to Nine Inch Nails' decision to cancel all of the band's remaining 2021 performances. "When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet," the band said in a statement.
Rock Musicaudioinkradio.com

Underoath to Headline 2022 Tour with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox

Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox are gearing up for an early 2022 North American tour. Underoath are back at it with a new album and tour on the way. The hardcore band has announced a North American trek featuring Every Time I Die and Spiritbox, set to kick off in early 2022.
Oklahoma City, OKantiMUSIC

Stone Temple Pilots Announce Fall Headline Tour

Stone Temple Pilots have announced that they will be launching their own headline tour fall, following their previously announced coheadlining trek with Bush. The new headline dates will be kicking off on October 9th in Chattanooga, TN at the Tivoli Theatre and will wrap up on November 9th in Baltimore, MD at Ram's Head Live.
Rock Musichorrornews.net

Rising Metal Stars TETRARCH Announce U.S. Tour Dates with Headliners ATREYU

Rising Metal Stars TETRARCH Reveal Blistering Music Video for Album Track “Stitch Me Up”. Kicking Off Tour Dates with Atreyu & Nonpoint on September 3. Rising metal stars TETRARCH recently released their trailblazing sophomore full-length album, Unstable, to rave reviews and worldwide acclaim, and also announced a slew of fall tour dates with bands such as Atreyu, Nonpoint and more (see below for a full listing). In anticipation of the return of touring season, the band is thrilled to unleash a blistering new music video for the hard-charging album anthem “Stitch Me Up”.
Musickoxe.com

Mitchell Tenpenny to launch headlining ‘To Us It Did’ tour this fall

Mitchell Tenpenny will launch his headlining ‘To Us It Did’ tour this fall, kicking-off Sept. 23 in Wantagh, N.Y. The tour comes shortly after the release of his new EP “Midtown Diaries,” due out Sept. 10. The eight-song EP contains his new radio single, “Truth About You.” Drew Green will serve as the opening act on the tour.
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Hot Water Music announce U.S. headline tour

Florida punk rockers Hot Water Music have announced a slew of U.S. tour dates for January, February and March of next year — see all confirmed shows below. The band have also officially signed with Equal Vision Records for their upcoming new album, which has been set for an early 2022 release. The offering will be the band’s first studio offering since 2019’s ‘Shake Up The Shadows’ EP.
CelebritiesSpin

Kacey Musgraves Unveils Headlining 2022 U.S. Tour

Kacey Musgraves just announced a 15-date North American tour in support of her new record and film, star-crossed. The tour kicks off in January of 2022. Musgraves’ album — the follow-up to her acclaimed 2018 album Golden Hour — arrives September 10. Musgraves fans can sign up for early access...
Music303magazine.com

The Pretty, Dark and Loud Journey of Mersiv

Many have tried and ultimately failed to transform their creative passions into a sustainable career in the music industry. Even fewer manage to build a national reputation for themselves. It’s the nature of the business that only the strong and dedicated survive. Local DJ and producer, Mersiv has no shortage of a passion that he credits for bringing him a long way in this industry, and there are no signs of slowing down any time soon. Sure, he’s headlining his own festival at Mishawaka and selling out shows across the country now, but it hasn’t always been that way. His road to success has been littered with speed bumps, potholes and barricades, but there’s beauty in the struggle. His voyage to stardom has been pretty, dark, and definitely loud – just like the music he creates.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Brother Ali Headlines ‘Tour For Life’ At Electric Haze

Mental health is a very serious thing that all of us deal with in some way. Depression can be a daily battle, while paranoia, schizophrenia and other ailments can destroy someone’s life to the point that suicidal thoughts begin to emerge. To raise awareness of this and to shed the stigma, the Tour For Life is underway with underground hip-hop icons Akrobatik and Brother Ali as the headliners. All of the proceeds will be going to benefit Mental Health Connecticut, and the tour will be making a stop at Electric Haze, 26 Millbury St., Worcester on Aug. 27. With the doors opening at 5 p.m., a stacked bill featuring Jesse The Tree, Ms. Laura Michelle, Mic Savvy, Woocity Pat and many others will be taking the stage.
Chicago, ILbeintheloopchicago.com

Chicago’s Own, Rise Against, Close Out Their Official Headlining Tour At Home On The Lakefront

Rise Against have been a mainstay in Chicago music scene for over two decades. This year marks the bands 20th anniversary of making records as they released their debut full length album “The Unraveling” (Fat Chord Records, 2001). This year, we get the return of Rise Against, who had plans for a 2020 tour but that was side tracked like everyone else due to COVID-19, with a new album dubbed, “Nowhere Generation” (Loma Vista Recordings, 2021). This also marks their 9th full length studio album.
Musicedmidentity.com

Time Warp USA Releases Lineup for 2021 Edition

Time Warp USA is bringing some techno heat from Nina Kraviz, Pan-Pot, Richie Hawtin, Âme, and more to New York City this fall. There are few parties in the techno scene that are quite as legendary as the ones that Time Warp throws. Fans of the underground sound have flocked to Germany for years to immerse themselves in the insane production and unreal beats from some of the scene’s top artists – but growth to other parts of the planet was also desired. Time Warp headed to New York in 2019 to bring an out-of-this-world experience for techno lovers, and after announcing that they would head to Brazil in 2022 they dropped the details that the USA would be receiving another show.
Nashville, TNWKRN

‘The fun is gone’: Push to change party tours on Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In late July, a Nashville tourist fell off of one of Music City’s infamous party tours and was run over by the wheels of the bus. It’s an incident that has sparked an immediate call to action. Especially from city leaders, like Butch Spyridon, the President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.
Worldedmidentity.com

Initial Lineup Revealed for Departure Festival Debut in Mexico

Cityfox takes on its latest challenge – to recreate Brooklyn Mirage on the beaches of Mexico at the new destination festival Departure!. A dream team comprised of The Cityfox Experience, Brooklyn Mirage, and Pollen Presents, have come together to introduce Departure, a destination festival that is set to land in Mexico next year. Cityfox is known for immersive experiences and it seems this festival will take the concept to a whole new level on the beaches of Playa del Carmen with a custom-built “Mirage” main venue with two additional custom builds for ongoing music.
Nashville, TNWKRN

Nashville’s party tours: What are the rules?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When it comes to the rules of the road, many say Nashville party tours have been given the green light. “There are no rules to be broken right now,” said Freddie O’Connell, part of Nashville’s Metro Council. “It is easily one of the top complaints I’m getting on a regular basis right now.”
MusicKerrang

Loathe announce I Let It In And It Took Everything headline tour

Fresh from their sets at this weekend, the mighty Loathe have announced even more shows to fill up their 2021 calendar. The metal gang are set to perform their incredible 2020 record I Let It In And It Took Everything in its entirety later this year as they hit the road for a UK tour, stopping off at venues in Glasgow, their hometown of Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield, Bristol, Bournemouth, Brighton and London in December (tickets go on sale this Friday, September 3, at 10am).

Comments / 0

Community Policy