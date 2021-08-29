Loud Luxury to Headline BACARDÍ Party Tour
Loud Luxury is setting off on the BACARDÍ Party Tour this fall to celebrate college gameday in cities like Madison, Tempe, Minneapolis, and more. As college football season kicks off, so does the party season across the United States – and BACARDÍ Rum is looking to kick those up a notch by announcing that Loud Luxury will headline their upcoming BACARDÍ Party Tour this fall. Known for hits like “Body” and “Love No More,” the duo of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace have continued to cement their status in the scene over the past few years and are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.edmidentity.com
