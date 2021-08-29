The Ascent Review – System Failure

The first thing I noticed about Minute of Islands is the game’s protagonist, Mo. Mo is dressed up in what seems like a fairly large raincoat or possibly a sweater. Her arms aren’t shown as they’re presumably inside the coat. Matching yellow rain boots on her feet, you’re put at ease with how familiar and cute she looks. Her surroundings will likely give you pause though, as she wakes up and is immediately tasked with finding out what’s going wrong. There are four brother spirits inhabiting giants, underground, beneath the islands. Those four brothers are the only things keeping the island alive, powering the island, powering the ventilators that protect the island from the poison air. Without these brothers, the islands are doomed, and Mo is the curator of these four giant souls.