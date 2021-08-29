Cancel
Terrebonne Parish, LA

More than half of Terrebonne Parish evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida

By TRISTAN BAURICK
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half the population of Terrebonne Parish, including Houma, evacuated as Hurricane Ida threatened to top the levee system. Parish President Gordy Dove estimated 50% to 60% of the 110,000 residents left after he ordered them out starting Saturday morning. Mandatory evacuations were also in place in Lafourche Parish, Grand Isle, other parts of south Jefferson Parish and much of Plaquemines Parish below Belle Chasse.

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

