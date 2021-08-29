Missing 12-Year-Old From Miranda Located on Plane Headed Out-of-State

Yesterday morning, a 12-year-old girl from the Miranda area ran away from home during a family dispute, according to the child’s mother. When she hadn’t returned by evening, the Southern Humboldt Community began doing searches for the missing child. Today, Diana Totten and other well-known Southern Humboldt community search and rescue members began planning a more organized and detailed search. Over the course of the investigation, the child was determined to be on a plane headed out of state. The young girl is currently being intercepted and Child Protective Services is returning her safely to her family here in Humboldt County. The details probably cannot be revealed for privacy reasons, though if possible we will update later.