Sports

Prairie Meadows Early Entries, Sunday September 5th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Kiss N Dash (BL), 125D. Pinon2-6-5Jeffrey Rutland. 2Pollitical Lady V (BL), 125U. Cervantes6-6-8Robert Johnson. 3Zealicious Jewel (BL), 127A. Alvidrez5-10-6David Anthony. 4Barbie Wagon (BL), 125C. Esqueda3-2-2Stacy Charette-Hill. 5Anthropologi (BL), 127B. Birzer4-3-5Tim Holdaway. 6Apollitical Shake (BL), 127D. Amaya2-2-2Jeffrey Rutland. 7Vf Zulu Monster (BL), 125R. Garcia4-9-xJaime Gomez.

www.ftimes.com

#Prairie Meadows#Dash#All Rights Reserved#3 Year Olds Up#Jockeylast#Rutland#Charette Hill#The Associated Press
Horse Racing
Sports
GamblingFrankfort Times

Pimlico Entries, Sunday

1st_$25,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5f.
Gamblingnewspressnow.com

BC-Results Prairie Meadows-3-Add

Off 6:51. Time 1:62.34. Fast. Also Ran—Bhr Kacey Long Dash, Loving the Cameragal, Str Forged in Fire. dq—Loving the Cameragal (4-5). $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $104.40. Daily Double (5-2) paid $46.40. Exacta (2-6) paid $20.40. Quinella (2-6) paid $14.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-5-4) paid $16.32. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-5) paid $13.70.
SportsFrankfort Times

Albuquerque Early Entries, Sunday August 29th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1A Pollitical Gal (L), 126F. Calderon7-1-6Clinton Crawford. 2Fabulous Valentino (L), 126M. Barraza8-5-2Jorge Morales-Flores. 3Regalo Coronados (L), 126H. Aldrete1-1-6Javier Duarte. 4For the Irony (L), 126S. Becerra, Jr.5-10-1Albert Valles. 5Mahomes (L), 126E. Tapia7-6-1Wesley Giles. 6Flash the Fire (L), 126J. Ortiz5-1-10Michael Joiner. 7Dasha Girl (L), 126A. Ramos3-6-3Wesley Giles.
Arlington, INFrankfort Times

Arlington Early Entries, Wednesday August 25th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Rend Lake Baby (L), 124I. Wiseman1-3-7Harry Lynch. 2Winning Quality (L), 124C. Roman1-6-5Joel Campbell. 5Sacred Storm (L), 121J. Tavares1-3-6Ralph Martinez.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Grand Prairie Results Sunday August 22nd, 2021

2nd-$2,964, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Ellis Park Entries, Sunday

1st_$51,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Timonium Early Entries, Saturday August 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Day the Music Died (L), 121G. Whitacre4-4-1Mario Serey, Jr. 2The Quantico Kid (L), 121K. Gomez6-7-8Suzanne Stettinius. 4Wild About Deb (L), 121J. Acosta6-5-3Andres Garibay, Sr. 5Company Clown (L), 121D. Araujo6-1-1David Walters. 6Extra Medium (L), 123J. Acosta1-3-6Ricardo D'Angelo.
SportsFrankfort Times

Canterbury Park Early Entries, Wednesday September 1st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3R Dixie Diamond (L), 119L. Valenzuela6-x-xJason Olmstead. 4Runaway Harry (L), 119R. Fuentes4-2-xTony Rengstorf. 6Country Brave (L), 119I. Hernandez7-x-xRonald Westermann.
SportsFrankfort Times

Emerald Downs Entries, Sunday August 29th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Sweetwater Clyde (BL), 121J. Couton3-2-4Roy Lumm5/2. 3Jazz Story (BL), 121A. Anaya7-x-xCharles Essex15/1. 4Secluded Harbor (BL), 124A. Cruz2-5-6Shelly Crowe7/5. 5The Ruby of Life (BL), 116A. Finn8-x-xRobert Bean20/1. 6My Name Is Sue (BM), 121R. Bowenx-x-xJoe Toye7/2.
GamblingFrankfort Times

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Early Entries, Thursday September 2nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Joy Fantastic (L), 124J. Batista4-8-3Donald Yovanovich. 2Flava's Dream (L), 111L. Corujo2-2-4Derrick Parram. 4Miss Bee Hiving (L), 124R. Maldonado3-3-3Mark Shanley. 5Helen Marie (L), 118D. Araujo6-3-5Michael Stidham. 6Deemed Essential (L), 118F. Peltroche2-3-7Ronney Brown.
Delaware, NJtheracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: August 31

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. On tap today the rescheduled Grade 3 Parx Dash. Race 86-5-3-7There’s plentiful front-end speed among the major players in this allowance contest, which might be good news for top pick #6 Love in Her Eyes (5-2). The Jamie Ness trainee has made good use of the optional claiming tag to date, winning at this level two previous times, including last out, while in for the tag. That’s not an option today, but the purse money spends the same. Leading Delaware Park rider Jaime Rodriguez is in for the mount… One of those speed horses is #5 Philadelphia Belle (9-2). The Kate DeMasi trainee makes her third start off the bench, and we won’t judge that well-beaten third last out too harshly: winner Oxana has won two straight by a combined 28 lengths… #3 Shesalittle Edgy (9-5) has had three pretty good races since being claimed for $20,000 and cuts back to her preferred distance today. The winner of her last came right back to win at this level at Delaware… #7 Imperial Moon (5-1) graduated like a good thing last out, winning by eight, albeit at the maiden claiming $40,000 level. She should be one of those up front early…
Sportstheracingbiz.com

Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: September 1

Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: CYNERGY’S STAR. The first running of the Timonium Juvenile was held on Sunday, as six three-year-olds traveled 6 1/2 furlongs on the Timonium bullring. The winner was 6-1 Cynergy’s Star, for trainer Kenneth Cox and jockey Jevian Toledo. He rated off the leaders early, then moved to engage with Up for the Chance as they moved up the backstretch. Despite lugging in in the stretch, Cynergy’s Star worked his way by Up for the Chance, and won by two lengths. This Maryland-bred broke his maiden at Pimlico on August 14, and maintained his good form with this win to push his earnings past $100,000. He’s owned by Bonuccelli Racing.
GamblingFrankfort Times

Louisiana Downs Entries, Sunday

1st_$8,500, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
Saratoga Springs, NYSaratogian

SARATOGA 2021: The Gold Cup comes to town

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Two significant changes have been made to the Jockey Club Gold Cup, which will be run for the 103rd time on Saturday afternoon. First, the purse has been restored to $1 million for the first time since 2016. The more obvious change, though, is that the race...
Sportsdmtc.com

Dozen in the Gate Friday for Generous Portion Stakes

A dozen juvenile fillies – all of them having first seen light of day in the Golden State – will match strides over six furlongs Friday at Del Mar in the 29th edition of the $100,000 Generous Portion Stakes. The race is part of the Golden State Series for California-bred...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Can Happy Saver Make His Connections Happy Again in G1 Jockey Club Gold Cup?

(Happy Saver / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Wertheimer and Frere’s Happy Saver is out to protect his title and etch his name amongst a quality group of horses to secure multiple triumphs in the G1, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup for 3-year-olds and upward going 1 ¼ miles at Saratoga Race Course, which will host the 103rd edition on Saturday.
SportsPosted by
Mix 103.9

With the summer horse racing schedule in the books, what are the upcoming Grade 1 stakes?

It has been an eventful year already in the horse racing world, all around the country. This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media. Many casual fans think that the calendar ends once the final race at Belmont ends the Triple Crown, but that could not be further from the truth. Yes, the Triple Crown races are important, but much of the season happens from July through November, culminating with the biggest two days in horse racing, the Breeders Cup.

