Vikings Rookie Report Card: Preseason Week Three

The preseason has now come and gone for the Minnesota Vikings, and the team now has a ton of difficult roster decisions to make this week. Despite some big free agent acquisitions, Minnesota remains a primarily young team. This is especially so after making a whopping 11 selections in this spring’s draft. While four of these rookies are recovering from various injuries, we did get to see the others one final time before cuts need to be made by Tuesday. Today, we will break down these rookie performances against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.