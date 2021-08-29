“All of the Above” features Recent Graduates Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Toomepuu during Detroit Month of Design
“All of the Above,” is an exhibition featuring artwork by Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Toomepuu during Detroit Month of Design 2021. In partnership with Detroit Month of Design, PLAYGROUND DETROIT presents “All of the Above,” an exhibition that challenges the minimalist concept of ‘less is more’ featuring artwork emerging artists and designers Kaylie Kaitschuck (Cranbrook Academy of Art, ‘21) and Toomas Tomepuu (College for Creative Studies, ’21). The exhibition will open to the public on Friday, September 3rd from 7-10P at 2845 Gratiot Avenue, and will be on view by appointment through October 9, 2021.playgrounddetroit.com
