Detroit, MI

“All of the Above” features Recent Graduates Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Toomepuu during Detroit Month of Design

playgrounddetroit.com
 4 days ago

"All of the Above," is an exhibition featuring artwork by Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Toomepuu during Detroit Month of Design 2021. In partnership with Detroit Month of Design, PLAYGROUND DETROIT presents "All of the Above," an exhibition that challenges the minimalist concept of 'less is more' featuring artwork emerging artists and designers Kaylie Kaitschuck (Cranbrook Academy of Art, '21) and Toomas Tomepuu (College for Creative Studies, '21). The exhibition will open to the public on Friday, September 3rd from 7-10P at 2845 Gratiot Avenue, and will be on view by appointment through October 9, 2021.

09.03- 10.09 // All of the Above Exhibition featuring Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Toomepuu (Viewing Hours)

“All of the Above,” is an exhibition featuring artwork by Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Toomepuu during Detroit Month of Design 2021. “All of the Above,” is an exhibition that challenges the minimalist statement of ‘less is more,’ featuring artwork by Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Toomepuu during Detroit Month of Design 2021. Both artists bombard maximalist energies to mix and mash a chaotic assortment of symbols and materials until the work itself has its own narrative and history. More is more. The synergy between both Kaitschuck and Toomepuu’s artwork creates an overwhelming, disoriented environment to reflect the intense feelings throughout the past year, as a reaction to this shared experience.
Detroit Month of Design looks at past, future and present

Detroit Month of Design, an annual monthlong celebration of art and design in Detroit held during September, will get a boost this year from the Cranbrook Academy of Art as well as the participation of local designers and students. The focus of the Detroit Month of Design, now in its...
Detroit, MIInterior Design

Detroit Month of Design Showcases Motown All September

Motown’s design chops are on display for the entire month of September. Presented by Design Core, a department within Detroit’s nonprofit College for Creative Studies and in partnership with the likes of MillerKnoll, more than 150+ participants—including Cranbrook Academy of Art, Dapper Dan, Metropolitan Museum of Design Detroit, and Michigan Opera Theater—will present over 80 in-person and virtual events and special projects in Detroit, the only UNESCO City of Design in the United States. For its 11th edition, Detroit Month of Design is highlighting the city’s unique community voice and showcasing its incredible diversity and creativity.
RECENT ARTICLES

“All of the Above,” is an exhibition featuring artwork by Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Toomepuu during Detroit Month of Design 2021. In partnership with Detroit Month of Design, PLAYGROUND DETROIT presents “All of the Above,” an exhibition presented by that challenges the minimalist concept of ‘less is more’ featuring artwork emerging artists and designers Kaylie […]
Design Core Detroit is proud to present Healing Through Design

DETROIT, MI - Join a panel discussion about the role of the five senses in shaping centering environments and expand your network in Healing Through Design, presented by Design Core Detroit as a part of their Month of Design's programs. The discussion will take place on September 1, 2021, at The Color from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Oudolf-designed garden growing on Detroit's Belle Isle

DETROIT (AP) — The beautification of Detroit’s Belle Isle park continues with the public opening of a 2.5-acre (1-hectare) perennial garden designed by Dutch horticulturist Piet Oudolf. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled Aug. 28 for Oudolf Garden Detroit outside the island’s carillon. The 985-acre (398-hectare) state park, a few miles northeast...
Band Cancels Missoula and Bozeman Shows Due to Montana COVID Rule

It feels like we're teetering on the edge of things totally blowing up again when it comes to live events being able to be held. The daily number of COVID cases for Montana alone are at numbers we haven't seen since the end of last year. Schools are requiring masks, companies across the country are requiring them, and I've noticed an increase in the number of store employees and customers that are wearing masks again. It was a welcome sight when concerts and events with crowds made their return in the earlier part of the year. But Are we going to take a major step backwards and see more events shut down as the weather changes and indoor crowds are frowned upon?
Detroit’s Redeveloped Book Tower Will Feature ROOST Apartment Hotel

Bedrock, Detroit’s largest real estate developer, will make the Book Tower home to ROOST Apartment Hotel, Detroit’s first high design extended stay concept. The 1916 Washington Boulevard landmark will feature 118 studio, one and two-bedroom ROOST extended stay apartments across four floors of the redevelopment. The Book Tower is currently...
Detroit PAL opens registration for its new iOS Design Lab Program

DETROIT, MI – Detroit’s Police Athletic League introduces a new training program from its Youth Enrichment, iOS Design Lab & Entrepreneurship. The program will start this August for children ages 12-18. Detroit PAL was founded in 1969 to enhance youth confidence and motivation through sports. The institution later expanded its programs whilst remain to stay on track to help youth find their greatness, not only through sports but also academic and leadership development programs.
Detroit Man with Mental Illness Missing for One Month

DETROIT, MI – It has been reported that Michael Pope Jr., hasn’t been seen or heard from since the day he went missing which was Saturday July 17th, 2021. Michael was last seen in the 20000 block of Vaughn. Michael is in good physical condition but according to his family...
Trusty Featured as Artist of the Month

The University of the Ozarks Stephens Gallery will present Works by Rachel Trusty throughout September as part of the University’s Artist of the Month series. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30 in the gallery, located in the Walton Fine Arts Center. There will be a reception to meet the artist from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the gallery. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the week.
All the beautiful people we saw during Big Sean’s Detroit On Now Weekend

Big Sean’s annual charity weekend returned to Detroit after taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. The 2021 Detroit’s On Now Weekend will began Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Lloyd H. Diel Boys & Girls Club on Detroit’s Westside. The Sean Anderson Foundation partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan for a weekend of activities, art exhibits, live performances and the unveiling of a new Big Sean studio. The “Deep Reverence” rapper has previously opened two studios in the city, one at his alma mater, Cass Technical High School and the other at the Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys and Girls Club.
Recent Graduate Discovered Love of Statistics, Leadership as a Supplemental Instruction Leader With CLASS

Jo O’Gorman’s decision to leave Tennessee and come to Syracuse wasn’t a big departure. With parents who met at Syracuse University while earning their master’s degrees, O’Gorman grew up hearing stories about the campus. On their campus visit, they reluctantly went on a tour of the Newhouse School—where their mother earned a graduate degree. “I thought I absolutely didn’t want to go to my parents’ alma mater, but I saw how cool it was and I just had to apply.”

