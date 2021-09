In the 2021 alternate spring season for cross country, the Sun Prairie boys’ squad shined bright. At the state tournament, three runners finished in the top 25, landing Sun Prairie in 2nd place overall, the highest team finish in school history. The boys return plenty of runners from that historic spring squad in the fall of 2021. The girls team is reloaded as well, eyeing a similarly strong season on its side of the sport under new co-head coaches Matthew Roe and Megan Nelson.