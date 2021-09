It's basically what has been speculated on this board. The liquidated damages for leaving the conference (i.e. the exit fee) is 3x the annual conference distribution. There is no "long goodbye" though. If a school notifies that they are leaving before August 15, then they officially leave the conference on June 30 the following year (so a ~10.5 months waiting period). Adding or expelling a member requires a 3/4 majority vote, as does modifying the by-laws. There is no specific provision I can find for the dissolution of the conference, so it would take a 3/4 vote to amend the by-laws to do that.