More than 133 countries sent athletic delegations to this year’s long-delayed Paralympic Games in Tokyo and Latinos seem to be stealing the show. With limitations like vision impairment, intellectual impairment, loss of limbs, impaired muscle movement and limited field of motion, these athletes prove that there’s no limit to who can be a champion. Many have overcome extreme adversity to achieve their dreams and it’s incredible to watch our community (from U.S.-born Latinos to Colombians, Mexicans, and Brazilians) do so well on the international stage.