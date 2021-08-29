Cancel
Chicago, IL

2 people were critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in Lakeview. Police say he drove into 2 pedestrians, made a U-turn and hit a good Samaritan bicyclist who had stopped to help.

By Talia Soglin, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

Three people were injured, two critically, during a hit-and-run in Lakeview early Sunday, when a man allegedly ran two pedestrians over with his car, made a U-turn and struck a third man — a good Samaritan on a bicycle — who had rushed to help the first two injured people, Chicago police said.

