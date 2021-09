Here are my impressions of the new Air Serbia business class between JFK and Belgrade. Check out the seat and what you can expect onboard this flight. A few years ago, I flew Air Serbia from Greece to New York City. It was a cheap ticket and I had not flown this particular route before so I thought it would be a good option (not to mention it gets into NYC much earlier than most European flights). However, as you can read in my review, I was not entirely pleased with the experience and I decided to not fly that route again.