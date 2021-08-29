How do u treat

Back pain is a more common problem than you are probably thinking it is. In fact, across the United States there are 65 million people who have reported suffering in some way from back pain, with 16 million of those people experiencing chronic or aggressive cases. Even if you’re not someone who leads a physically demanding lifestyle or doesn’t lift weights, you can still develop a nagging case of back pain that limits you in carrying out tasks during your day. The good news is that this pain can be managed, and sometimes even improved, by investing in a foam roller.