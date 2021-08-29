Cancel
Kentucky State

Large numbers of fall armyworms invading Kentucky lawns, crops

By Katie Pratt
Corbin Times Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky., – An annual pest is making a big impact this year as high numbers of fall armyworms are causing damage to lawns, crops and pastures across Kentucky. The fall armyworm is an annual migratory pest that preys on Kentucky crops and pastures to some extent each year. As a result, producers are familiar with scouting for the insect and ways to control them. However, fall armyworms do not usually invade lawns in the high numbers that University of Kentucky entomologists are receiving reports about this year.

