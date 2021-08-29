Cancel
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Coastal Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Collier County through 345 PM EDT At 254 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Naples Park, or near Naples, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Naples, Naples Park, Vineyards, Naples Manor, East Naples, North Naples, Lely Resort, Pelican Bay, Lely and Quail Creek Estate. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

