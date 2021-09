The 2021 and 2020 in-state classes in NC were unusually loaded with defensive players, which coincided with getting rid of a staff that wasn't getting the job done and then flipping the best QB in program history from FSU in 2019. Those two factors made it appear to in-state guys in those two classes that something was different in Chapel Hill. Then to our staff's credit, they were able to get the players on the roster to play well enough to make it to the Orange Bowl just two years after winning only two games. So they've been able to sell a mix of hope and demonstrable progress, along with the idea that "the best in NC play at UNC." For the moment, recruits are buying it.