Tech design company Ampere has created the latest innovation in smart glasses: a pair of sunglasses that allows you to change the tint with the touch of a button. Released on an Indiegogo campaign earlier this year, the “Dusk” shades are different from the decades-old Transitions lenses that change tint based on the surrounding light conditions. The new product from Ampere uses electrochromic technology (the same tech available in luxury cars to control windshield tint) to electrically manipulate the lens darkness specifically to the user’s preferences. And it works fast, with the lenses taking just 0.1 seconds to adapt to the preferred hue.