Let’s go Hokies! We now have the lead 3-2**

By Hokie`79 Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 15 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Marshall (& Defending Nat'l Champs) Today -- David Cunningham. .when you're playing #1, it should be the first team to score 3 goals wins. ** -- squarerootofone 08/29/2021 2:59PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

#Hokies#Nat
Virginia Tech
Sports
Soccersportswar.com

Men's soccer Update. Halftime Hokies 2 Kansas City 1

Men's soccer Update. Halftime Hokies 2 Kansas City 1 ** -- VTBoar 08/26/2021 5:53PM. .hmmmmm.....i forgot, no OT in non-conference games. well, better than a L ** -- squarerootofone 08/26/2021 7:41PM. .herd reminds me of oliver weiss' college cup team, their roster is loaded -- squarerootofone 08/26/2021 8:38PM. You must...
NFLwcyb.com

Part one: Justin Hamilton's Journey to Blacksburg

CLINTWOOD, Va. — From an early age, Justin Hamilton's family knew he was destined for great things. His mom Beth Hamilton Fleming says, "you could tell that he was just gifted. He was gifted academically, and he was definitely gifted athletically." Justin grew up without his dad, a void filled...
Blacksburg, VAwfxrtv.com

With opener on the horizon, Virginia Tech looks forward to sold out crowd at Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — It’s finally game week as the Hokies get set for the season opener on Friday night against No. 10 North Carolina. “Everybody is pretty excited. Looking forward to Friday night. Finished up our mock weekend. It went well. I gave our guys a little bit of a break to get their legs back. And then back on the field today as we turn our attention to Friday night,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “Looking forward to being back in Lane Stadium and opening up at home against a really good opponent.”
Virginia State247Sports

Offered 2022 LB to visit Virginia Tech later this month

With three home football games kicking off this month, Virginia Tech will host a number of recruits over the next few weeks, including Class of 2022 linebacker Reid Pulliam. “I will be going on September 25,” Pulliam told 247Sports on Tuesday night. Virginia Tech is scheduled to play Richmond on...
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
FanSided

UNC Football: Tar Heels win total for 2021 season is set

The UNC Football program opens up their much-anticipated 2021 season on Friday night with a trip to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. Coming off an Orange Bowl appearance last season, the expectations are high for Mack Brown’s team in his third year back. And rightfully so as many believe the Tar Heels can be a team to challenge Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
College Sportsbloggersodear.com

2021 Wake Forest Football Opponent Preview: NC State Wolfpack

Record: 8-4, 7-3 Highest Ranking: 23rd. Post-Season: 21-23 loss to Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. Wins: Wake Forest, Pitt, Virginia, Duke, Florida State, Liberty, Syracuse, Georgia Tech. Losses: Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Miami, Kentucky. Yards per Game: 386.2. Yards Allowed per Game: 415.7. Points per Game: 30.2. Points Allowed per...
Virginia Stategobblercountry.com

2021 Virginia Tech preview: Defensive backs

Tae Daley: 6-foot-1, 203 (Sr.) Chamarri Conner: 6-foot-0, 205 (Jr.) Jermaine Waller: 6-foot-1, 180 (Jr.) Devon Hunter: 6-foot-0, 220 (RS Jr.) Ny’Quee Hawkins: 6-foot-0, 200 (RS Fr.) J.R. Walker: 6-foot-0, 217 (RS Fr.) DJ Harvey: 5-foot-11, 185 (Fr.) Nadir Thompson: 5-foot-10, 180 (RS So.) Jalen Stroman: 6-foot-1, 187 (Fr.) Armani...
College Sports247Sports

Who is Virginia Tech freshman OL Kaden Moore?

When Virginia Tech released its depth chart earlier this week ahead of the season opener against North Carolina, freshman Kaden Moore was listed among the first team at right guard. Moore, a Pennsylvania native that arrived at Virginia Tech with the 2020 class, is the youngest member of Virginia Tech’s...
Blacksburg, VAwfxrtv.com

Tre Turner proud to be one of the Virginia Tech football leaders

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies football team is just two days away from kicking off the season at home against the 10th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. Virginia Tech has a mixture of youth and experience at the skilled positions. Junior wide receiver Tre Turner is excited about the season ahead especially his role as one of the team leaders. “We set the standard in the room. We come in and take it every day. I love this room more than I have ever had. Not just me being the leader in the room. I actually want to come and work with these guys. Like we all want to learn and be better every single day. That is what I like about the room. I can see that improvement. Based on the three years here. I just like this room right here,” said Turner. The Hokies take on the Tar Heels this Friday night at 6:00 at Lane Stadium.
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Likely Case Season Scenarios

So we had fun earlier this week with our best and worst-case scenarios, but now, let’s take a look at what we really think will happen this season. Ben: Realistically, I see Tech winning five or six games. They should start 2-0. From there, I think they can realistically win three or four conference games. Specifically, I think Tech can beat Duke, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and/or Boston College. As far as recruiting goes, I think a Top 35 class is conceivable, with the potential to be a bit higher if Tech has a good season.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

No. 10 Tar Heels, Hokies seek upper hand in ACC matchup

Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 1:. No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels, ranked higher in the preseason than in any season since they were No. 7 in 1997, are favored to win the Coastal Division, but have a big hurdle out of the gate at Virginia Tech. The Hokies haven't played in front of a full Lane Stadium in 647 days, and their fans especially like weeknight games in the national spotlight. UNC quarterback Sam Howell is one of the best in the country, and has thrown eight touchdown passes in two prior games against Virginia Tech, including five in a six-overtime loss when the Tar Heels visited two years ago. Opening games don't often factor heavily in a conference divisional race, but this one could prove an exception. Two other games will likely get more national attention: No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte, North Carolina, and No. 14 Miami and defending national champion and top-ranked Alabama in Atlanta.

