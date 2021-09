Even though it's the future now and we're all supposed to be using e-ink and AR, there are still times when a printer is useful. Printer manufacturers have yet to standardize how their peripherals communicate with computers, so there's a necessary maze of printer drivers out there, regardless of what platform you're on. The IEEE-ISTO Printer Working Group (PWG) and the OpenPrinting.org site are working tirelessly to make printing as easy as possible, though. Today, many printers are autodetected with no interaction from the user.