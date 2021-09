Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Head coach Dino Babers said Ohio would play its week-one matchup against the Orange “like a Bowl game.” He compared this Bobcats team to “the old Nebraska, without the option” because of their physical, experienced offensive line and their north-south, downhill running back who doesn’t hesitate. During his weekly press conference, Babers paid respect to longtime Ohio head coach Frank Solich, who coached the Bobcats since 2005 and retired in July, as well as Ohio’s new head coach Tim Albin.