Learn to make useful, planet-friendly gifts and gift wrap. A great alternative to plastic cling wrap and plastic bags, beeswax wrap is washable and reusable and offers an easy way to reduce plastic pollution and help others do the same. Gather the ingredients yourself from the list you’ll receive when you register, or pre-pay and pick up your beeswax wrap kit at the Ecology Center Store in Berkeley. The kit includes all you need to create a set of four to six beeswax wraps during the workshop. At the end of the workshop, enjoy an introduction to the Japanese tradition of furoshiki, a zero-waste method of gift wrap and a beautiful way to bundle and transport your presents.