MAD Lions win 2021 LEC Summer Finals with impressive 3-1 series victory against Fnatic
It’s a MAD Lions world, and the rest of Europe is living in it. After four closely contested games in the 2021 LEC Summer Finals, the MAD Lions rose above the rest of the competition to become the back-to-back champions of the league. This group of young guns has ushered in a new era in the region after dethroning G2 Esports from their perch atop the world and denying Fnatic the chance to finally reach the top of the mountain.dotesports.com
