MAD Lions win 2021 LEC Summer Finals with impressive 3-1 series victory against Fnatic

With a mouthwatering Lower Bracket final between Fnatic and Rogue, it’s set to be a great weekend of LEC action. With all three LEC sides now locked in for Worlds, we just need to find out who will win the Summer Split. First up is Fnatic and Rogue, with the latter desperate to overturn their 3-0 loss to MAD Lions last weekend. As for Fnatic, they took G2 Esports to full five games before knocking out the Worlds ever-present 3-2. While this weekend is one that has EU fans hyped, it has a weird feeling about it given G2 Esports aren’t in attendance, especially as Worlds is now confirmed to be heading to Europe.