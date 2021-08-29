Cancel
MAD Lions win 2021 LEC Summer Finals with impressive 3-1 series victory against Fnatic

By Tyler Esguerra
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a MAD Lions world, and the rest of Europe is living in it. After four closely contested games in the 2021 LEC Summer Finals, the MAD Lions rose above the rest of the competition to become the back-to-back champions of the league. This group of young guns has ushered in a new era in the region after dethroning G2 Esports from their perch atop the world and denying Fnatic the chance to finally reach the top of the mountain.

#Mad Lions#Lec#Armut Elyoya#Finals
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

MAD Lions sweeps Rogue to qualify for finals of 2021 LEC Summer Playoffs

MAD Lions has swept Rogue and has qualified for the finals of the 2021 League of Legends European Championship Summer Playoffs. MAD Lions is the only team to remain undefeated in the post-season, while Rogue will wait for the winner of G2 Esports and Fnatic, who play tomorrow, to see who it will face for a chance to meet MAD in the finals.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

G2 Esports fails to qualify for Worlds for the first time, Fnatic locks last LEC spot in 3-2 win

For the first time in the organization's history, G2 Esports will not be attending the League of Legends World Championship. G2 Esports faced off against Fnatic in the lower bracket of the 2021 League of Legends European Championship for the final spot to represent the LEC at Worlds alongside Rogue and MAD Lions, but it was Fnatic who took the series 3-2. G2's 2021 season has come to an end, while Fnatic's will move on to face Rogue to see who meets MAD Lions in the finals.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

B0RUP joins MAD Lions

MAD Lions has acquired Johannes “b0RUP” Borup from Heroic, the organization announced today. The move sees the international CS:GO team transition once again to a six-man roster after being down a member due to the departure of Teodor “SPELLAN” Nikolov earlier this month. B0RUP had been on the sidelines since...
Video Gamesestnn.com

LoL: 2021 LEC Summer Playoffs Recap- Fnatic vs G2 Esports

G2 Esports faced Fnatic in the 2021 LEC Playoffs to try to lock a ticket at Worlds 2021. It’s all silver scraps at the LEC 2021 Summer Playoffs as no team’s backing down without a fight. Underdogs are rising at the top while Kings are trying to protect their legacy. Just as we thought it couldn’t get any better, a tale as old as time emerges as G2 Esports will face their long-time arch-nemesis Fnatic. Both the teams have endured a lot this year with roster changes, dip in performances, but now it is time to leave everything behind and go all-in to leave a legacy for new generations to come.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Inspired wins 2021 LEC Summer Split MVP award

After another impressive season, Rogue’s star jungler Inspired has locked himself the 2021 LEC Summer Split MVP award. The 19-year-old League of Legends phenom now has his eyes set on the LEC Championship, as well as a trip to the World Championship later this year. This past season, Inspired led...
UEFAYardbarker

Image: Juventus close out their final friendly with a 3-0 victory

Juventus have finished their preparations ahead of the new season with their final friendly win of the summer, beating Juventus Under-23 by a 3-0 scoreline. The Old Lady enjoyed goals from Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey in the opening half to assure ourselves of victory, but after mass changes at half-time, the scoreline stayed the same for the final 45 minutes.
Video Gamesestnn.com

LoL: 2021 LEC Summer Grand Final Weekend Preview, History in the Making

With a mouthwatering Lower Bracket final between Fnatic and Rogue, it’s set to be a great weekend of LEC action. With all three LEC sides now locked in for Worlds, we just need to find out who will win the Summer Split. First up is Fnatic and Rogue, with the latter desperate to overturn their 3-0 loss to MAD Lions last weekend. As for Fnatic, they took G2 Esports to full five games before knocking out the Worlds ever-present 3-2. While this weekend is one that has EU fans hyped, it has a weird feeling about it given G2 Esports aren’t in attendance, especially as Worlds is now confirmed to be heading to Europe.
Hobbiesdiscoverestevan.com

The FINAL Summer of Winning Winner Beth!

It has been an awesome summer of giveaways with the Summer of Winning!. This week we gave away the ULTIMATE farmer package which included $200 to Nelson Motors and Equipment and $50 to Wood Country Castle Building Center!. Congrats to Beth Gervais!
Video GamesUC Daily Campus

MAD Lions: Creating a legacy live

There are few teams that have conquered European League of Legends. There are the ones who have sat on top for as long as anyone can remember: Fnatic and G2. But for those 40 players who do not play for one of those rosters, the mountaintop is generally unconquerable. Teams...

