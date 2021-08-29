Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

2 Pak Army soldiers killed in exchange of fire

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], August 29 (ANI): Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In a statement on Sunday, the Pak military's media wing "strongly" condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan Army#Babar Iftikhar#Khyber Pakhtunkhwa#Pak Army#Ani#Ispr#Pak Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
Public SafetyClayton News Daily

The Taliban knocked on her door 3 times. The fourth time, they killed her

Najia was at home with her three young sons and daughter in a small village in northern Afghanistan when Taliban fighters knocked on their door. Najia's daughter Manizha, 25, knew they were coming -- her mother had told her they'd done the same thing the previous three days, demanding that she cook food for up to 15 fighters.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
WorldWashington Post

‘Dead people were everywhere’: Carnage and chaos at Kabul airport

KABUL — Thousands of anxious Afghans seeking a new future were once again massing at Kabul's airport on Thursday, waiting to be frisked by the U.S. Marine Corps at Abbey Gate. There were five days left before the departure of the Americans, five days to escape a nation suddenly under control of the Taliban.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

‘Visibly petrified’ Afghan TV anchor reads headlines while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban

A video of an Afghan TV presenter dressed in a suit and tie continuing to host his talk show while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban fighters has gone viral on social media.The 42-second clip shows the host of Afghanistan TV, identified by Vice as Mirwaiz Haidari Haqdost, sitting next to a Taliban leader while reading out a statement from the hardline group.According to media reports, the men stormed the building on Sunday and demanded to speak to the presenter. The anchor spoke about the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan and urged locals to cooperate with the group...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
Worldlincolnnewsnow.com

Local Man Among the Fallen in Kabul Attacks

Thirteen US service members were killed in the suicide assault blasts at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26. One of the fallen was Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, who was from the St. Louis area. His father, Mark Schmitz, spoke with St. Louis Radio Today. According to the interview, Lance Cpl. Schmitz had been in Afghanistan for two weeks after being stationed in Jordan for his first deployment.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Uzbekistan says it executed 'forced landing' of 46 planes

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], August 17 (ANI): Uzbekistan on Monday said that it "forced landing" of 46 Afghan aircraft crossing into its airspace as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Citing a statement that was issued late Monday, Daily Sabah reported that according to officials, hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled to Uzbekistan...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MilitaryPosted by
The Week

The U.S. destroyed or 'demilitarized' all equipment left at Kabul airport, depriving the Taliban of more trophies

When the last U.S. military aircraft flew out of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday, the only usable equipment left behind was machinery to help the airport return to civilian operation as soon as possible, U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie said at a press conference. The rest of the equipment — 70 mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles, 27 Humvees, 73 aircraft, an unspecified number of counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) systems — was destroyed or "demilitarized." These vehicles and weapons will "never be able to be operated by anyone again," McKenzie said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy