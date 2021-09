UPDATE 8/20: One day after LNG eliminated Royal Never Give Up from the 2021 League of Legends Professional League Summer Playoffs in a 3-1 upset, Rare Atom faced off against Team WE on the other side of the post-season bracket. Despite being the higher-seeded team in the matchup, RA fell behind 2-0, but stormed back from a Team WE match point to force a game 5. Ultimately, it was Team WE who won the series 3-2, and Rare Atom was eliminated from the post-season.