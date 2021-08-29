A Guide to Catering The Jewish Holidays

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are going to be here before you know it, and if you have been a little caught off guard while you wrap up your summer and get those kiddies off to school, we’ve got your back. And your Brisket. And your Matzoh Ball soup. This delicious listing includes delis and caterers who are serving up scrumptious dinners, plenty of a la carte options, and even staffing for your holiday get-together. Shanah Tovah!