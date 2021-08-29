Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, CT

A Guide to Catering The Jewish Holidays

By April Guilbault
ctbites.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are going to be here before you know it, and if you have been a little caught off guard while you wrap up your summer and get those kiddies off to school, we’ve got your back. And your Brisket. And your Matzoh Ball soup. This delicious listing includes delis and caterers who are serving up scrumptious dinners, plenty of a la carte options, and even staffing for your holiday get-together. Shanah Tovah!

www.ctbites.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southport, CT
Greenwich, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Greenwich, CT
Lifestyle
City
Westport, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Westport, CT
Lifestyle
City
Greenwich, CT
Westport, CT
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Holidays#A La Carte#Caterers#Food Drink#Gramercy Tavern#Mill Street Bar And Table#Smoked Beef Brisket#Matzoh Ball Soup#Apples Honey Cake#Goat Cheese#Pomegranate#Poached Salmon#Mustard Dill Sauce#Tenderloin Of Beef#Honey#Sweet Noodle Kugel#Amg Wilton#Braised Brisket#Crown Market Cafe#Kugels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy