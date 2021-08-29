Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geauga County, OH

Flood Advisory issued for Geauga by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Geauga The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 252 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chardon, South Russell, Middlefield, Burton, Chesterland, Kirtland, Chagrin Falls, Huntsburg, Claridon, Montville, Hunting Valley and Aquilla. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
County
Geauga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Kirtland, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Chardon, OH
City
Montville, OH
City
Middlefield, OH
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Flood Advisory#Aquilla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
California StateNBC News

Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community. Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California’s 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy