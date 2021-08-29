Pokemon GO Sun Stone Evolutions: Full List

Trainers want to know what the best moveset is for Gengar in Pokemon GO. It's no secret that as Halloween season approaches, trainers are excitedly looking forward to seeing their favorite ghost-types take center stage. Of these, Gengar tends to be the most prominent, being one of the first of its kind with whimsical and "ghastly" designs from the Kanto region. Additionally, in Pokemon GO, Gengar is one of the fastest and hardest-hitting ghost-types currently implemented. It makes sense that so many trainers want to get the most out of theirs.