WATCH: Every play from Trevor Lawrence in Jaguars' preseason finale vs. Cowboys

By Tyler Nettuno
 4 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence certainly saved the best for last in the preseason. The rookie first-overall pick was named the starter this week, and he thrived in the final exhibition outing against the Dallas Cowboys.

Lawrence wasted no time on the opening drive, quickly getting Jacksonville in range on a beautiful 38-yard teardrop pass to Phillip Dorsett II at the sideline on the second play from scrimmage. He capped off the drive with his first NFL touchdown, hitting a wide-open Pharoh Cooper on a wheel route in the end zone.

He led yet another touchdown drive at the end of the first quarter/beginning of the second, finding Laviska Shenault Jr. in the corner of the end zone on another dime. That ended Lawrence’s day after just three series, but he looked fairly game-ready, albeit while facing mostly Dallas’ backups.

He finished the game 11-of-12 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns, good for a near-perfect 154.5 rating. You can watch every play from Lawrence’s outing below.

Despite playing behind an offensive line comprised almost entirely of backups, Lawrence handled the pressure much better in this game than he did in the first two preseason contests. The preseason hasn’t been ideal for Jacksonville, but it ended on a high note and enters its Week 1 matchup against Houston with some momentum on its side.

