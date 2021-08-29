Yaeji Stops the Rain at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!
The BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! summer festival continued on Friday, August 27th with a hometown show headlined by Brooklyn native and deep house producer & rapper Yaeji. Support for the night was curated by Yaeji herself, and featured sets by writer, rapper, and producer Nappy Nina followed by singer-songwriter KeiyaA. Celebrate Brooklyn! came back strong in 2021 with a stacked lineup of free concerts. Friday night was another celebration of the return to live music by many in attendance as well as Yaeji.nysmusic.com
