Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Yaeji Stops the Rain at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

By Joseph Buscarello
NYS Music
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! summer festival continued on Friday, August 27th with a hometown show headlined by Brooklyn native and deep house producer & rapper Yaeji. Support for the night was curated by Yaeji herself, and featured sets by writer, rapper, and producer Nappy Nina followed by singer-songwriter KeiyaA. Celebrate Brooklyn! came back strong in 2021 with a stacked lineup of free concerts. Friday night was another celebration of the return to live music by many in attendance as well as Yaeji.

nysmusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yaeji
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bric#Music Festival#Music Video#Bric Celebrate Brooklyn#Deep House Producer#Korean#Glass Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Brooklyn, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Kool Keith replaces Junglepussy at Friday’s Celebrate Brooklyn! show

Junglepussy was set to headline the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show on Friday in Prospect Park, but she has dropped off the show. "I will not be performing this Friday," Junglepussy wrote on Instagram. "I thought I could perform in a pandemic but that simply is not the case. I’m sorry to my fans💜"
Brooklyn, NYbrownstoner.com

Celebrate the Opening of the Obama Portraits Tour at Brooklyn Museum with Music and Poetry

Brooklyn Museum is kicking off the opening of the Obama Portraits Tour with a free evening of music, art and poetry. Revelers will be gathering outdoors in the Steinberg Family Sculpture Garden to enjoy music by Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber and a DJ set from Niara Sterling. Poets including Kyle Carrero Lopez, Nkosi Nkululeko, and celeste doaks will read original works in partnership with Cave Canem.
Musicnocountryfornewnashville.com

Bonnaroo 2021 Artist Spotlight: Yaeji

As we’ve been doing for the past several years now, we’re making it our mission to help you get acquainted with many of our favorites acts from Bonnaroo‘s 2021 lineup. However, to say that this year’s Bonnaroo is a bit of an unconventional one would be an understatement. Postponed from 2020, moved later into the summer, and with a lineup, schedule, and enhanced Covid-19 precautions all only announced and finalized mere weeks from the fest’s Sept. 2-5 weekend, we’re starting our preview coverage later than usual now that we have the full rundown, and will only be highlighting a handful of artists we want to make sure are on your radar this year, reflecting the full gamut of the festival’s days and stages, and even some performers from the plaza lineup. Additionally, look out for our full list-style lineup guides for each day of the fest, with many other artist recommendations, to help you navigate Bonnaroo’s stacked and sprawling 20th-anniversary slate.
Gene SimmonsLaredo Morning Times

Bonnaroo Music Festival Canceled

The latest lineup of the festival featured Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator and Rufus du Sol, along with dozens of other acts. Last month, Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey pulled out of the festival, but were replaced in the lineup by Khruangbin and Rufus du Sol.
FestivalNYS Music

Diggin Roots Festival Releases Inaugural Lineup

In a year light on music festivals, the season has been extended into October in Upstate NY. Over October 8-9, Magic Forest Farm in Coeymans Hollow – just 30 minutes south of Albany – will play host to the first annual Diggin Roots Festival. Diggin Roots features an amazing lineup...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Another One: Celebrity Doppelganger Spotted In Brooklyn, This Time It’s Cardi B

First, there was John Cena’s twin, Jamal. Then, there was the Rock’s law enforcement twin in Alabama. Now, there’s Ashley, who has an uncanny resemblance to “WAP” rapper Cardi B. @claudelandej#frontalwig #jetblack #cardi #cardib #brooklynhairstylist #nychairstylist #curls #viral. ♬ Up (Instrumental) – Cardi B. Cardi’s doppelganger had heads on social...
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
Queens, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Cold-Blooded Murder of Ice T’s Filmmaker Friend

The NYPD has released security video of the cold-blooded murder of filmmaker Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, a friend of rapper and actor Ice-T, in hopes of identifying the killer and an accomplice. The footage shows the shooter talking on the phone while pacing in a Queens garage on Thursday night, then walking over to Bryan’s Mercedes SUV and opening fire on the 50-year-old before jumping in a getaway vehicle. Bryan was the writer and producer of Equal Standard, an independent release starring Ice-T, who mourned him on social media. “I’m not in a good place behind this,” the Law & Order: SVU star tweeted on Friday. “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves... Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.”
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Brooklyn, NYbklyner.com

Brooklyn Under Water After Ida Dumps Over 3” Of Rain In One Hour

Cortelyou Road in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021. (Image: Romy Dorotan/Purple Yam) Record-breaking rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida fell on Brooklyn and the rest of the New York region Wednesday night, turning streets into rivers, flooding subway stations, damaging buildings and causing numerous fatalities. At...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
94.5 PST

This is the Highest Rated Breakfast Joint in Philadelphia

If I could only eat breakfast food for the rest of my life, I would still live a happy life. So my friends and I are always on the hunt for new breakfast places in the city. If you're looking look to try something new in the City of Brotherly Love, you'll be surprised to find out that the highest rated spot on Yelp isn't one of the most well-known places in the city. But let's be honest, the best places are always the most lowkey.
Delaware StateWashington Post

Delaware drive-in creates, brings back ‘childhood memories’

BEAR, Del. — Those of you who love to whisper to friends at the movies can do so from the comfort of your own car (or theirs) at the Bear Drive-In. First-run movies are shown at the twin-screen theater every Wednesday through Sunday. The venue offers typical movie theater concessions including popcorn, soda, candy and snacks.
MusicWKRC

Rock guitarist Eric Clapton releases apparent anti-vax, anti-mask song

UNDATED (WKRC) - Guitarist and singer-songwriter Eric Clapton released a new song and music video entitled "This Has Gotta Stop," which appears to be a statement protesting mask and vaccine mandates. It received more than half a million views on YouTube in just a few hours, and the 76-year-old musician...

Comments / 0

Community Policy