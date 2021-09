Happy New Month! The regular season ends on October 3 so there is a little more than a month left, but it's crunch time. Wednesday's slate offers four matinees, beginning in Cincinnati at 1:10 PM ET as the Reds and Cardinals play the first game of a twin bill after their contest scheduled for yesterday was rained out. Speaking of which, two of today's games have already been postponed with the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals pushed to tomorrow and the Miami Marlins and New York Mets rescheduled for Tuesday, September 28.