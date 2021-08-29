Cancel
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard police investigate after second gunshot victim found in one day

By Jessica Brest
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police are investigating after a second person was found suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday.

It happened around 7:24 p.m. Officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting victim in the north alley of the 500 block of Cuesta Del Mar.

Upon arriving, police said they found a man in his 30s suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment where he was listed as being in stable condition.

This shooting occurred just a few hours after another shooting which took place roughly two miles away in the area of Poplar and M Streets.

During that incident, officers also found a single person suffering from injuries after receiving reports that a shooting had just occurred. Their current condition is unclear.

Both of these shootings are under investigation.

If you have any information relating to them or other criminal activity, you are urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org .

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

