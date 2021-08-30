Cancel
Utica, MI

Warren councilman reportedly arrested at Trump rally in Utica

By Mitch Hotts
Macomb Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of the Warren City Council says the reported weekend arrest of a council member — the second in less than a year — is “very troubling.”. Eddie Kabacinski, who represents District 5 for the council, was arrested Saturday in the area of Hall and Schoenherr roads in Utica, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4). He was released after being photographed and booked, the station reported. A dispatcher with the Utica Police Department said only department command officers could comment on the matter and they could not be reached by The Macomb Daily Saturday.

