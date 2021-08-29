Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont’s lieutenant governor ties the knot

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s lieutenant governor has tied the knot.

Molly Rose Gray and Michael David Palm were married Saturday at the Four Corners Farm in Newbury, Vermont.

The outdoor ceremony took place on the bride’s family farm overlooking the Connecticut River, where friends and loved ones gathered.

Gray and the airline pilot met in Burlington after being introduced by mutual friends. Gray will retain her surname and continue to be addressed as Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, her chief of staff said.

Gray, a Democrat, was an assistant attorney general before being elected by state voters in November 2020. As lieutenant governor, Gray’s primary job is to preside over the Senate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

555K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Newbury, VT
Government
City
Newbury, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Newbury, VT
Society
State
Connecticut State
Local
Vermont Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Lieutenant Governor#Gov#Lieutenant General#Ap#Democrat#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

WVa chief justice sets up council to help develop new court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Chief Justice Evan Jenkins has established an advisory council to help develop the new Intermediate Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court announced. The council will have at least 20 appointees, including attorneys, judges and representatives from the executive and legislative branches. “The full court...
Idaho StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The intensive care rooms at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center are full, each a blinking jungle of tubes, wires and mechanical breathing machines. The patients nestled inside are a lot alike: All unvaccinated, mostly middle-aged, paralyzed and sedated, reliant on life support and locked in a silent struggle against COVID-19. But watch for a moment, and glimpses of who they were before the coronavirus become clear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy