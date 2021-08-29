Are we masking our messages here?

It will begin with six preseason games and feature 82 regular season contests running from October 4, 2021 – April 10, 2022. Bally Sports Sun, the exclusive regional television partner of the Miami HEAT, will air all preseason and 77 regular season games. The HEAT will make 22 national television appearances, including five each on both ESPN and TNT as well as 12 on NBA TV. The Miami HEAT Radio Network, led by its flagship station 790 The Ticket (AM 790/FM 104.3 HD-2), will carry all of the team’s games in English. Additionally, the Miami HEAT Spanish Radio Network will broadcast each home preseason game and every regular season game in Spanish on its flagship station, Univision Radio’s Radio Mambi (710 AM/FM 107.5 HD-2 & simulcast on 1140 AM WQBA).
