NE has produced Bob Boozer, Fred Hoiberg, Rich King, Ron Kellogg, Mark Pope

Despite winning championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Robert Horry unintentionally earned much hate from Spurs fans after messing with the franchise's biggest idol. A couple of years ago, the 7x NBA champion talked about two former teammates, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan. He picked between the two legends, going with the Houston Rockets icon, saying he was 20 times better than Duncan. During an old appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Horry said: