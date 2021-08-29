Cancel
NE has produced Bob Boozer, Fred Hoiberg, Rich King, Ron Kellogg, Mark Pope

And Rich Yunkus. While it sounds like an AAU team from Cleveland, the state's population of 1.9 million is about the same size as Cleveland, But Larry Bird was from French Lick, Jerry West was from Cabin Creek, C. Barkley from Leeds AL; E. Hayes from Rayville, AL; D. Cowens from Newport, KY; and J. Havlicek from Martins Ferry, OH. Great players do not all come from NY, LA, Philly, or DC.

