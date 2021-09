Novak Djokovic has spent a lot of time thinking about his tombstone. He has even imagined people visiting his gravesite and reading the words. “Ninety-nine percent of the people on this planet, if you ask them what is the most important thing in your life, would say it’s family, love, health, happiness,” Djokovic said during a late-evening video call from Montenegro this month during his family’s vacation. “So I would say those four things and I would add that I want to be the best father and husband that I could possibly be.