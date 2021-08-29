Cancel
PHOTO GALLERY: Actor Ed Asner, TV’s “Lou Grant” Dies at 91

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Ed Asner, the blustery but lovable Lou Grant in two successful television series, has died. He was 91. Asner’s representative confirmed the death in an email Sunday to The Associated Press. Asner was a journeyman actor in films and TV when he was hired in 1970 to play the...

CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick on Ed Asner: “It’s Because of Ed That I Even Wanted to Get Into This Business”

Maureen McCormick, the actress best known for playing Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969 through 1974, spoke — through tears — with The Hollywood Reporter to pay tribute to Ed Asner, who died Sunday, and who had been a cherished friend of hers since 1979: “It’s because of Ed that I even wanted to get into this business — seeing him and everyone on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. When I was growing up, I would sit with my family and watch every episode of it. I never dreamed that I would be able to work with him or...
CelebritiesPopculture

Ed Asner's Death Mourned by Henry Winkler in Emotional Tribute

Beloved actor Ed Asner passed away on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29, at the age of 91. His family told Deadline that Asner was surrounded by loved ones and went peacefully. Fans of the Hollywood icon are mourning his death now on social media. Henry Winkler, who worked with Asner on a number of projects including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, offered up words of tribute on Twitter. "GOOD BYE Extraordinary Ed," he wrote. "Thank you for your friendship and your guidance. You were a most wonderful acting partner... RIP."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ed Asner, TV Legend and Star of Pixar's Up, Dead at 91

Watch: Ed Asner, Star of "Lou Grant" and "Up," Dies at 91. Veteran TV actor Ed Asner, who starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and spinoff Lou Grant and won over new generations of viewers with the heartwarming animated Pixar film Up, has died. He was 91. The seven-time...
Celebritiesemmys.com

He Had Spunk! A Tribute to Ed Asner

"I regard myself as a beautiful musical instrument, and my role is to contribute that instrument to scripts worthy of it," said Ed Asner in a recent interview with author Herbie J Pilato. Asner died August 29, 2021, at age 91. The Kansas City, Missouri, native rose to fame as...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ed Asner: Hollywood Legend was 91

Hollywood lost another of its most renowned members recently as Ed Asner passed away due to natural causes, leaving behind a legacy that extends beyond his film career. The 91-year-old actor dates back quite a ways when it comes to the business and had a rather interesting life. From working in a steel mill to joining the US military and helping to get several organizations started, Asner was one of those individuals that always appeared to be doing something and trying to help others throughout the length of his career. There’s little to no doubt that he managed to butt heads with several people during the course of his career since his political affiliations and his personal beliefs, like anyone else, sometimes ran up against stiff opposition from others around him, but Ed was the type of guy that would keep pushing forward in order to do what he felt was right and to stand up for his beliefs and those of others. Like several actors from back in his day, he sometimes had to deal with those that took issue with what he believed in.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Zooey Deschanel honours late Elf co-star Ed Asner: ‘Rest in peace my favourite Santa Claus’

Zooey Deschanel has shared a tribute to her late Elf co-star Ed Asner, following his death aged 91.Asner died on 29 August of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.The celebrated actor portrayed Santa Claus in the 2003 Elf, the Christmas-themed comedy starring Deschanel as Jovie, a disgruntled store employee, and Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.In a recent Instagram post, Deschanel shared a photo of Asner dresses as Santa Claus in the film.“Rest In Peace my favourite Santa Claus,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “You will be so missed.” ...
Hollywood, FLFlorida Star

Hollywood Fraternity Mourns Demise Of Legendary Star Ed Asner

WASHINGTON — Hollywood celebrities expressed their heartfelt tributes on the demise of actor Ed Asner. Seven-time Emmy-winning actor Asner passed away at his home on Aug. 29, 2021, at the age of 91. His family shared the news on Asner’s official Twitter handle. “We are sorry to say that our...
