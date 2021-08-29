Cancel
Jets reach trade with Texans for DE Shaq Lawson

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJets GM Joe Douglas has found some defensive end help. The Texans have traded DE Shaq Lawson to the Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. New York has three sixth-rounders for next year, but are dealing away the one they got last year when they sent Jordan Willis to the 49ers.

