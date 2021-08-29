Vehicle Donations Wanted

BEDFORD — Exciting news! The Animal Rescue League of NH in partnership with CARS can now accept vehicles as an alternative form of giving!. Vehicle Donations are a unique and impactful giving option. The proceeds from the sale of your car can help support the animals. Your unwanted car, truck, boat, motorcycle, SUV, or even plane can be accepted as a donation. Your generosity qualifies for a tax deduction and CARS will do all the heavy lifting. The pick-up is free and is scheduled at a time that is convenient for you.