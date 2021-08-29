Meet the cast of addictive new BBC drama Vigil

Following today’s big premiere on BBC One, it only makes sense to wonder what’s next on Vigil episode 2. This is a show that has a lot of promise from the get-go, and it of course starts with having Rose Leslie at the center of the action. You’ve known her from Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, and even The Good Fight, and this is once again a very-different role. This time around she’s investigating what happened aboard the Vigil, and she’s going to discover that there’s so much more going on here beyond just a murder. Are politics at play here? How much is she going to put herself in jeopardy in the process?