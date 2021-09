Between the years 2011 – 2019, there was only one show on everyone’s lips: Game of Thrones. The actors, the showrunners, no one could have anticipated the phenomenon the show would become, and for those eight years, it remained at forefront of the television industry. Sundays in America would become a special day as it was the day that the latest Game of Thrones episode was broadcasts and millions across the country would tune in to watch the latest adventure in Westeros; the first episode of the last season saw a record 17.4 million Americans turn the channel to watch the show. Despite this though, the last season proved to be unpopular with many, a sentiment that had already been held by certain groups of people as the show reached its final years.