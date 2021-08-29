Cancel
Elf, Up and The Mary Tyler Moore Show star Ed Asner has died

Cover picture for the article'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'Elf' star Ed Asner has passed away. The 91-year-old actor sadly died on Sunday morning (29.08.21), surrounded by his family, Deadline reports. Asner played the role of Lou Grant in 166 episodes of the landmark CBS sitcom between 1970 and 1977. And his newspaper...

