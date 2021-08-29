How Much Was Ed Asner Worth At The Time Of His Death?
With starring roles in on-screen hits like "Lou Grant," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Up," and "Elf," it's hard to find a multi-talented actor in Hollywood as beloved as Ed Asner. After more than six incredible decades in showbiz, Asner died at age 91 on August 29. The late legend's children — Matthew Asner, Liza Asner, Kate Asner, and Charles Vogelman — confirmed his death on his official Twitter page. Releasing a brief statement, they tweeted, "We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head – Goodnight dad. We love you."www.nickiswift.com
