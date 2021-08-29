Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Much Was Ed Asner Worth At The Time Of His Death?

By Kelly Braun
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With starring roles in on-screen hits like "Lou Grant," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Up," and "Elf," it's hard to find a multi-talented actor in Hollywood as beloved as Ed Asner. After more than six incredible decades in showbiz, Asner died at age 91 on August 29. The late legend's children — Matthew Asner, Liza Asner, Kate Asner, and Charles Vogelman — confirmed his death on his official Twitter page. Releasing a brief statement, they tweeted, "We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head – Goodnight dad. We love you."

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Asner
Person
Mike Drucker
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Net Worth#General Motors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick on Ed Asner: “It’s Because of Ed That I Even Wanted to Get Into This Business”

Maureen McCormick, the actress best known for playing Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969 through 1974, spoke — through tears — with The Hollywood Reporter to pay tribute to Ed Asner, who died Sunday, and who had been a cherished friend of hers since 1979: “It’s because of Ed that I even wanted to get into this business — seeing him and everyone on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. When I was growing up, I would sit with my family and watch every episode of it. I never dreamed that I would be able to work with him or...
Celebritiescowboysindians.com

Farewell to Ed Asner

The multiple-Emmy-winning actor appeared opposite John Wayne in the 1966 western El Dorado. The C&I crew offers condolences and warm wishes to the family, friends and many fans of Ed Asner, the award-winning actor who passed away Sunday at age 91 in Los Angeles. Asner collected a total of five...
TV ShowsGossip Cop

Bob Newhart Net Worth: How Wealthy Is The Comedy Legend?

If Jerry Seinfeld and Conan O’Brien are among your favorite comedians today, or if you count Modern Family and The Office among the funniest TV shows of our generation, you have Bob Newhart to thank. The influential stand-up comic and actor made a name for himself playing the ultimate “straight man.” He never relied on gimmicks or a wacky schtick; instead, he delivered laughs by making sharp observations about everyday life. His timeless approach has worked on stage as well as in film and television.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ed Asner's Death Mourned by Henry Winkler in Emotional Tribute

Beloved actor Ed Asner passed away on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29, at the age of 91. His family told Deadline that Asner was surrounded by loved ones and went peacefully. Fans of the Hollywood icon are mourning his death now on social media. Henry Winkler, who worked with Asner on a number of projects including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, offered up words of tribute on Twitter. "GOOD BYE Extraordinary Ed," he wrote. "Thank you for your friendship and your guidance. You were a most wonderful acting partner... RIP."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ed Asner, TV Legend and Star of Pixar's Up, Dead at 91

Watch: Ed Asner, Star of "Lou Grant" and "Up," Dies at 91. Veteran TV actor Ed Asner, who starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and spinoff Lou Grant and won over new generations of viewers with the heartwarming animated Pixar film Up, has died. He was 91. The seven-time...
Chicago, ILarcamax.com

Remembering Ed Asner: How a Chicago-trained 'heavy' met his match with Lou Grant. Twice

CHICAGO — An actor can make a good living, and even flourish, across an entire career without finding the role that truly understands him. Ed Asner, who died Sunday at 91, found his: Lou Grant, the surly, sneaky-avuncular news director of WJM-TV on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Prior to that show — one of a sterling handful of situation comedies we’ll be revisiting decades from now — the son of an Orthodox Jewish Kansas City junkman worked hard, and not always gratifyingly, in a decade (the 1960s) dominated for him by supporting heavies and brusque, salt-of-the-earth authority figures.
Celebritieskion546.com

Ed Asner Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former activist and seven-time Emmy Award winning actor Ed Asner. Marriages: Cindy Gilmore (1998-2007, divorced); Nancy Sykes (1959-1988, divorced) Children: With Carol Jean Vogelman: Charles; with Nancy Sykes: Kathryn, Matthew and Liza (twins) Education: Attended the University of Chicago, 1947-1949. Military: US...
Indiana StateWIBC.com

How Ed Asner Made a Hoosier Cause His Own

TERRE HAUE, Ind.–Just days before Ed Asner died, he was scheduled to play “God” in a production of “God Help Us”, at the Cornerstone Centre for the Arts in Muncie. Before that, the man who brought Lou Grant to life in two TV series let his own beliefs in Holocaust activism inform his narration of “Eva”, the documentary about Eva Kor.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Ed Asner had a surprising Star Wars voice role that few people remember

On Aug. 29, 2021, the world lost one of Hollywood’s longest-running actors, Ed Asner. The actor died at the age of 91, and with such a long career, he’s had a role in just about everything. Old school fans remember him as Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. And some of the younger fans may love and remember him for his role as Carl Fredricksen in the Pixar movie Up.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Ed Asner Remembered For His Contributions Beyond Acting – Reactions

While fans around the world mourned the loss of actor Ed Asner today at age 91, many in the Hollywood community praised a different side of the man. Asner was remembered for his liberal crusading and kindness toward those whose credentials were far less than his own, all captured in online postings by the famous and not-so-famous. They uniformly recalled a man who was unafraid to take on difficult tasks and speak truth to power. Moreso, he got results from his actions. That’s not to slight his career accomplishments. He was also the male actor with the most Emmy wins, an iconic...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Disney pays tribute to their Carl, Ed Asner, following news of his death

On August 29, news broke that Ed Asner had passed away at the age of 91. And Disney quickly took to social media to pay tribute to their Carl Fredricksen. In a post shared across the Disney social media accounts, including on the Disney Plus socials, they chose to honor the man who was the voice of Carl from the Disney/Pixar movie UP! and the eventual owner of our favorite animated pup, Dug.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Ed Asner: 12 of His Most Memorable Roles

As the most decorated male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, Ed Asner is a TV legend. With seven Emmy awards under his belt, Asner has appeared in television classics from The Mary Tyler Moore Show to Rich Man, Poor Man to Lou Grant. In addition to his work as an actor, Asner also served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981-85.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ed Asner: Hollywood Legend was 91

Hollywood lost another of its most renowned members recently as Ed Asner passed away due to natural causes, leaving behind a legacy that extends beyond his film career. The 91-year-old actor dates back quite a ways when it comes to the business and had a rather interesting life. From working in a steel mill to joining the US military and helping to get several organizations started, Asner was one of those individuals that always appeared to be doing something and trying to help others throughout the length of his career. There’s little to no doubt that he managed to butt heads with several people during the course of his career since his political affiliations and his personal beliefs, like anyone else, sometimes ran up against stiff opposition from others around him, but Ed was the type of guy that would keep pushing forward in order to do what he felt was right and to stand up for his beliefs and those of others. Like several actors from back in his day, he sometimes had to deal with those that took issue with what he believed in.
CelebritiesVariety

Ed Asner: His Life and Career in Photos

Ed Asner, the seven-time Emmy winner, “Lou Grant” and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” star and former president of the Screen Actor’s Guild, died Aug. 29. He was 91. With more than 400 credits, he stayed active as a voice actor and the central character in Pixar’s “Up,” Carl Fredricksen, was written with him in mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy