Rural Route 4: There is joy on the farm; the rain arrives

(Ames, IA) — The latest USDA crop report shows 58 percent of the corn in Iowa is rated in good to excellent condition. The report says wind and heavy rain damaged some corn and soybean fields in north-central, northeast, and southeast Iowa. The soybean condition was rated 60 percent good to excellent. Iowa State University Extension field agronomist Angie Rieck-Hinz says the recent rain provides minimal help right now. She said, “a little too late for our corn, most of our corn was mature enough that the rain was not going to help it.” Rieck-Hintz says the rain probably helped the soybeans just a little bit. She says soybeans will show some yield loss from the dry conditions. She adds the recent rains will help going into next season to fill up the soil profile.